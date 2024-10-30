9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron sits on a flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. The KC-46A, a next-generation airframe, is equipped with a number of self-protection, defensive and communication features, which increases survivability in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)