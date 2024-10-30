9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force aircrew member assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) prepares to exit a KC-46A Pegasus within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. The 305th EARS conducted the first KC-46A operational sortie within the USCENTCOM region. (U.S. Air Force photo)