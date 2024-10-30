Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region [Image 6 of 12]

    9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force aircrew member assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) prepares to exit a KC-46A Pegasus within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. The 305th EARS conducted the first KC-46A operational sortie within the USCENTCOM region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8727691
    VIRIN: 241008-F-YH673-1030
    Resolution: 6112x4075
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

