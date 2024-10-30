Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region [Image 11 of 12]

    9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron sits on a flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. At fully functional operational capability, the KC-46A can refuel most fixed-wing, receiver-capable aircraft and is able to accommodate a palletized load of up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8727696
    VIRIN: 241008-F-LY429-1066
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, KC-46 Pegasus, 9th Air Force, Air Refueling
    9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

    CENTCOM
    Air Refueling
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    KC-46 Pegasus

