9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron sits on a flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. At fully functional operational capability, the KC-46A can refuel most fixed-wing, receiver-capable aircraft and is able to accommodate a palletized load of up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo)