A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron sits on a flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. At fully functional operational capability, the KC-46A can refuel most fixed-wing, receiver-capable aircraft and is able to accommodate a palletized load of up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo)
10.08.2024
10.31.2024
|8727696
|241008-F-LY429-1066
|6048x3402
|14.41 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|4
|0
9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region
