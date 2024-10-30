9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND -- The first enduring U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) was established in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), with aircraft deploying to the region in early October.



Given only a 72-hour notice to generate forces and deploy a contingency force, the 305th EARS was stood up to bring the Air Force’s next generation of air-to-air refueling support to the CENTCOM AOR. Several support agencies from the 305th Air Mobility Wing and 87th Air Base Wing across Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, worked to get the entire Mission Generation Force Element (MGFE) trained, equipped and prepared to deploy.



“While the KC-46A has operated in CENTCOM previously, this deployment is building the foundation for sustained KC-46A expeditionary operations,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Doenitz, 305th EARS commander. “It’s been a team effort across the enterprise to prepare for the KC-46A Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron stand-up, and I’m proud of our Airmen for playing a role in this historic achievement.”



The 133rd Air Refueling Squadron, based at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire and operating the Pegasus, was originally scheduled to establish the KC-46A Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron later this month. Emerging requirements within the AOR pushed the tasking to the 305th AMW. With the 133rd’s preparations in place to get the KC-46A into theater, the 305th AMW was able to deploy their forces quickly and effectively.



“We’re all so thrilled to be a part of this historical event and bring the KC-46A into CENTCOM,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian McGovern, 305th EARS Director of Operations. “Its presence is a tremendous force multiplier, strengthening our resolve to stabilize this region, and deter further escalation.”



The unit deployed as a KC-46A MGFE, bringing additional capabilities to the region, including expanded connectivity, increased fuel capacity and always-equipped onboard aeromedical evacuation equipment.



The aircraft arrived in theater with a Deployable Air Refueling Support Hub (DASH) kit. The DASH kit contains every mission planning cell component necessary to globally employ. This kit ensured the crews were ready to commence air tasking orders within 48 hours of arrival.



“The tankers that call McGuire home have long held the responsibility of being America’s emergency responders, which is something we do not take lightly,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Oze Navat, 305th EARS KC-46A instructor pilot. “Bringing the KC-46 to CENTCOM for sustained operations is the natural progression of this responsibility and it is extremely exciting to be a part of the team that gets to bring it to light, in a showcase of its strength and capabilities. The message is clear, we are here, and we are dedicated to executing the mission.”



The 305th EARS, with their KC-46A aircraft, contribute vital air refueling capabilities to U.S. and coalition forces throughout the region, extending the Air Force’s global reach and reinforcing the U.S.’s commitment to stand alongside Coalition partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2024 Date Posted: 10.31.2024 07:54 Story ID: 484292 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region, by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.