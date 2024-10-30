9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron raise stairs for personnel exiting a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. Maintenance personnel work in coordination with aircrew to ensure the aircraft safely taxis across the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo)