U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron raise stairs for personnel exiting a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. Maintenance personnel work in coordination with aircrew to ensure the aircraft safely taxis across the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8727695
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-LY429-1048
|Resolution:
|4182x2352
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region
No keywords found.