9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) taxis on a flightline within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 8, 2024. The 305th EARS conducted their first operational sortie within the USCENTCOM AOR, showcasing next generation air-to-air refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)