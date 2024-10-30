9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (EARS) taxis on a flightline within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 8, 2024. The 305th EARS conducted their first operational sortie within the USCENTCOM AOR, showcasing next generation air-to-air refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8727690
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-LY429-1019
|Resolution:
|2342x1317
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
