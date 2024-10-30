AFCENT, CENTCOM, KC-46 Pegasus, 9th Air Force, Air Refueling

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, watches members of the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron exit an aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. Dickens has over 2,650 hours and 688 combat hours as an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot, participating in operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|10.08.2024
|10.31.2024 07:54
|8727694
|241008-F-LY429-1141
|2893x1627
|5.01 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|4
|0
9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region
