    AFCENT, CENTCOM, KC-46 Pegasus, 9th Air Force, Air Refueling

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, KC-46 Pegasus, 9th Air Force, Air Refueling

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, watches members of the 305th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron exit an aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2024. Dickens has over 2,650 hours and 688 combat hours as an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot, participating in operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8727694
    VIRIN: 241008-F-LY429-1141
    Resolution: 2893x1627
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    CENTCOM
    Air Refueling
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    KC-46 Pegasus

