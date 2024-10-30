Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Josh Manshke, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 414th Combat Training Squadron, and 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, a pilot assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron, scout for a secure position before making contact with a rescue team during a pilot rescue exercise at Fort Irwin Army Base, San Bernardino County, Oct. 29, 2024. SERE specialists integrate with Airman, military peers, government entities, and foreign allies to provide training for isolated survival situations. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)