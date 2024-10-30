Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Josh Manshke, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 414th Combat Training Squadron, and 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, a pilot assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron, scout for a secure position before making contact with a rescue team during a pilot rescue exercise at Fort Irwin Army Base, San Bernardino County, Oct. 29, 2024. SERE specialists integrate with Airman, military peers, government entities, and foreign allies to provide training for isolated survival situations. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 05:16
    Photo ID: 8727538
    VIRIN: 241029-Z-LB832-1157
    Resolution: 7157x4771
    Size: 23.14 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise, by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

