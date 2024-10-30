Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

U.S. Air Force pilot, 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron, makes contact with friendly aircraft during a pilot rescue exercise at Fort Irwin Army Base, San Bernardino County, California, Oct. 29, 2024. Fort Irwin is home to the National Training Center which was created by the Army to train Armored Brigade Combat Teams. (U.S. Air National Guardard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 05:16
|Photo ID:
|8727527
|VIRIN:
|241029-Z-LB832-1293
|Resolution:
|6081x4054
|Size:
|14.25 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
