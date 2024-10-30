Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Josh Manshke, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 414th Combat Training Squadron, and 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, a pilot assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron, make contact with the Joint Personnel Recovery Center during a pilot rescue exercise at Fort Irwin Army Base, San Bernardino County, Oct. 29, 2024. During the pilot rescue exercise Donnellan was tasked to evade opposing forces and call for evacuation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)