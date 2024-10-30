U.S. Air Force pilot, 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron, finds cover in a dried creek bed during a pilot rescue exercise at Fort Irwin Army Base, San Bernardino County, Oct. 29, 2024. During the pilot rescue exercise Donnellan was tasked to evade opposing forces and call for evacuation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 05:16
|Photo ID:
|8727530
|VIRIN:
|241029-Z-LB832-1130
|Resolution:
|7076x4717
|Size:
|15.42 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.