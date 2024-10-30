Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilot, 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron, finds cover in a dried creek bed during a pilot rescue exercise at Fort Irwin Army Base, San Bernardino County, Oct. 29, 2024. Donnellan was tasked to evade opposing forces and call for evacuation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)