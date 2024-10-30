Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise [Image 20 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilot, 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron, uses a mirror to signal his location to fiendly aircraft during a pilot rescue exercise at Fort Irwin Army Base, San Bernardino County, Oct. 29, 2024. During the pilot rescue exercise Donnellan was tasked to evade opposing forces and call for evacuation.
    (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 05:16
    Photo ID: 8727534
    VIRIN: 241029-Z-LB832-1301
    Resolution: 7265x4843
    Size: 19.93 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise
    Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Training Center
    SERE
    Green Flag West
    Idaho Air National Guard
    pilot rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download