Downed but not out: pilot rescue exercise

U.S. Air Force pilot, 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron, uses a mirror to signal his location to fiendly aircraft during a pilot rescue exercise at Fort Irwin Army Base, San Bernardino County, Oct. 29, 2024. During the pilot rescue exercise Donnellan was tasked to evade opposing forces and call for evacuation.

(U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)