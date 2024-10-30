Army Col. Ernest Lane II, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, passes the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill during the 405th AFSB Change of Responsibility Ceremony Oct. 30 at Armstrong’s Club in the Vogelweh Housing Area in Kaiserslautern. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 02:12
|Photo ID:
|8727418
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-PB921-1020
|Resolution:
|4364x3349
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
No keywords found.