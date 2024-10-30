Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill, the incoming command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides remarks at his change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 30. Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine during the ceremony. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 02:12
|Photo ID:
|8727415
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-PB921-1040
|Resolution:
|5036x3899
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
