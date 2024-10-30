Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill, the incoming command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides remarks at his change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 30. Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine during the ceremony. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 02:12
    Photo ID: 8727415
    VIRIN: 241030-A-PB921-1040
    Resolution: 5036x3899
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    ChangeOfResponsibility
    SupportTheWarrior
    ThisWeWillDefend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download