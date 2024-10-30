405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. Ernest Lane II, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, wishes Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine the very best while shaking his hand at the 405th AFSB Change of Responsibility Ceremony Oct. 30. Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Brisentine during the ceremony. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)