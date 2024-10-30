Meet the new 405th AFSB CSM, plus his ‘Seven Rules of Life’

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill is the command sergeant major of the 405th Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill is the command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. During his change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 30, he provided attendees with some valuable words of wisdom and sage advice, which he calls the ‘Seven Rules of Life’. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill assumed the position of command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade during an official change of responsibility ceremony in Kaiserslautern Oct. 30.



At the ceremony, during his remarks, Marrill provided attendees with some valuable words of wisdom and sage advice. He said he’s lived by seven simple rules and practiced them throughout his entire 25-year Army career. He calls them the "Seven Rules of Life” and they are:



• Smile. It will always work out in the end.

• Take care of your body and your mind. One struggles to survive without the other.

• Make peace with your past, focus on being present and creating a better future for you and those around you.

• Avoid negativity, negative thoughts and negative people. They will only bring you down in the end.

• Don’t give up. If it doesn’t work the first time, find another way.

• It doesn’t cost a thing to be kind. Each of you have the power to make others feel good. It’s what you do with that power that matters.

• Don’t compare and don’t allow others to compare you to anyone or anything else. Everyone has different goals and are on different journeys. Just embrace them and accept them for who they are.



Marrill comes to the 405th AFSB from the 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, where he served as the command sergeant major. He also served as a battalion sergeant major for the 837th Transportation Battalion in Pusan, South Korea, and he was the operations sergeant major for the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Originally a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Marrill enlisted in the Army in June of 1999 under the split option program where he spent three years in the Army Reserve and joined the active-duty Army in June 2002.



Some of his military education includes the Primary Leadership Development Course, Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, Senior Leaders Course, Sergeants Major Course Class 70, Drill Sergeant School, Basic Instructor Course, SHARP Course, and Combatives Levels 1 and 2. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University.



To read more about the 405th AFSB's new command sergeant major, visit his biography at www.afsbeurope.army.mil/Portals/30/CSM%20Patrick%20Marrill%20OCT%202024_1.pdf.



