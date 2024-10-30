405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader

Courtesy Photo | Army Col. Ernest Lane II, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, passes the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Col. Ernest Lane II, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, passes the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill during the 405th AFSB Change of Responsibility Ceremony Oct. 30 at Armstrong’s Club in the Vogelweh Housing Area in Kaiserslautern. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – A change of responsibility ceremony for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s 405th Army Field Support Brigade was held Oct. 30 at Armstrong’s Club in the Vogelweh Housing Area in Kaiserslautern.



Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine during the ceremony, which was presided over by the commander of the 405th AFSB, Col. Ernest Lane II.



“The intention of holding today’s ceremony is to remind us of the continuity of leadership – to honor past generations who have helped build a great Army – the Army that you see standing before you today – and to demonstrate to future generations how Soldiers are always ready to take charge, no matter the date, no matter the time, no matter the circumstances.” said Lane.



Marrill comes to the 405th AFSB from the 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, where he served as the command sergeant major. He also served as a battalion sergeant major for the 837th Transportation Battalion in Pusan, South Korea, and he was the operations sergeant major for the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



“Command Sergeant Major Marrill just came from a unit where the rubber meets the road at the tip of the spear, supporting Soldiers. He joins us from a long career in transportation, logistics, and sustainment and support, and of course he is a proven combat leader who is more than comfortable in ambiguous circumstances and constantly changing conditions,” Lane said.



“We’re blessed to have you. We appreciate you and your beautiful family, and I know that we will have many, many great times – we’re also going to work through some challenges – but together we can do it as we continue to build and grow and get better together,” said Lane.



Brisentine has served as the 405th AFSB’s command sergeant since August 2022. His next assignment is Support Operations at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command where he will work central issue facility reform until his retirement in September 2025.



“I appreciate everything. I appreciate everyone. I can’t say thank you enough. I’ll be across the street so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next for this organization. It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be great,” Brisentine said.



“While he’s always put people first, Command Sergeant Major Brisentine always knew that winning matters, and he set the conditions for Team 405 to win for years to come. Ladies and gentlemen please stand and let’s give a round of applause to Command Sergeant Major Brisentine,” said Lane.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces.



