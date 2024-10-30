405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides words of thanks and appreciation at his change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 30. Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Brisentine during the ceremony. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)