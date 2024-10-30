Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides words of thanks and appreciation at his change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 30. Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Brisentine during the ceremony. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 02:12
|Photo ID:
|8727414
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-PB921-1037
|Resolution:
|3848x3009
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB conducts change of responsibility ceremony, welcomes new enlisted leader
No keywords found.