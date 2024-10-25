Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City [Image 11 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti tours Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC), Oct. 24, 2024. NDSTC, located at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida, is the largest diving facility in the world. NDSTC trains military divers from all services. More than 1,200 students train each year, including students who are candidates for submarine SCUBA, U.S. Navy deep sea divers, Seabee underwater construction divers, joint service diving officers, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers, diving medical technicians, diving medical officers, U.S. Army engineer divers, U.S. Marine Corps combatant divers, U.S. Coast Guard divers, and U.S. Air Force pararescue operators and combat controllers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 23:30
    Photo ID: 8720030
    VIRIN: 241024-N-OK726-1411
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 926.68 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City [Image 30 of 30], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City
    CNO Visits Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station
    CNO Visits Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station
    CNO Visits Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download