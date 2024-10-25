CNO Visits Naval Support Activity Panama City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti tours Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC), Oct. 24, 2024. NDSTC, located at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida, is the largest diving facility in the world. NDSTC trains military divers from all services. More than 1,200 students train each year, including students who are candidates for submarine SCUBA, U.S. Navy deep sea divers, Seabee underwater construction divers, joint service diving officers, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers, diving medical technicians, diving medical officers, U.S. Army engineer divers, U.S. Marine Corps combatant divers, U.S. Coast Guard divers, and U.S. Air Force pararescue operators and combat controllers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)