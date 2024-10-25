Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola for Training Air Wing 5 and Training Air Wing 6, Oct. 25, 2024. The winging ceremony is a time-honored tradition where new Navy pilots receive their Wings of Gold. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 23:29
|Photo ID:
|8720047
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-OK726-1194
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|901.79 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola [Image 30 of 30], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.