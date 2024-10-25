CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti tour the National FlightAcademy (NFA) at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Oct. 25, 2024. The NFA provides STEM education experiences to students through immersive technology and exposure to Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)