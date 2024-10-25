CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea hold an All Hands Call at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Oct. 25, 2024. NAS Pensacola is the home of Naval Education Training Command, in charge of all development for Sailors throughout the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)