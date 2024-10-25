CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola for Training Air Wing 5 and Training Air Wing 6, Oct. 25, 2024. The winging ceremony is a time-honored tradition where new Navy pilots receive their Wings of Gold. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)