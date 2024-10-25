Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea hold an All Hands Call at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, Oct. 24, 2024. IWTC Corry Station provides cryptologic and information warfare training to Navy and joint service personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 23:30
|Photo ID:
|8720033
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-OK726-1791
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|977.36 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Visits Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station [Image 30 of 30], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.