    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola [Image 15 of 30]

    CNO Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea hold an executive lunch with area commanding officers and command master chiefs at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Oct. 25, 2024. NAS Pensacola is the home of Naval Education Training Command, in charge of all development for Sailors throughout the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 23:30
    VIRIN: 241025-N-OK726-2028
