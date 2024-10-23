Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshal a CV-22 Osprey into position for a precautionary landing practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. The CV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing capabilities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed of a turboprop aircraft. They support long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8717786
    VIRIN: 241007-F-BG120-1422
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    V-22
    CV-22 Osprey
    precautionary landing
    21 SOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download