21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshal a CV-22 Osprey into position for a precautionary landing practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. The CV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing capabilities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed of a turboprop aircraft. They support long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

The 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 21st Special Operations Squadron practiced precautionary landing procedures with a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Oct. 7.



The precautionary landing procedure tested both operational and maintenance professionals to perform the quick recovery of an aircraft deemed unable to land with standard procedures. This practice simulated the event of a landing gear malfunction of a CV-22 in flight.



“This training involved integration between our teams, ensuring we are ready in the case of an emergency where we have hung landing gear, or our gear fails to operate,” said Capt. Andrew Smith, 21st SOS executive officer and CV-22 pilot. “This type of emergency puts the aircraft in an abnormal configuration making it imperative we run through our options to safely land in a simulated environment as seen in this training.



“If we’ve exhausted all options and the landing gear is still malfunctioning, we then need to employ landing pads to maximize the safety of the landing,” he added.



The landing pads are palletized mattresses and serve as a method to catch vertically-landing aircraft as a last resort during an emergency.



Upon receiving the call of a in-flight emergency of all landing gear hung on a CV-22, the maintenance teams dispatched to chain down and secure the pallets to the tarmac in an ‘all gear hung’ configuration, mimicking a tricycle-style layout with two sets to catch the middle and rear of the aircraft, and one for the nose gear.



After the landing pads were configured, the response teams gave the green-light for the CV-22 to approach for landing. The teams on the ground then marshaled the aircraft into position above the pads, simulating a safe landing and recovery.



“This practice provides as close to a real-world operation as possible,” said Master Sgt. Benjamin Glenn, 21st SOAMXS production superintendent. “This training gives our maintainers practical experience in setting up the pads and marshaling an aircraft safely on top of them. The rotor wash created by the aircraft is substantial and the only way to really know what to expect is to do it.”



Due to the CV-22s unique tiltrotor characteristic, the rotor wash generated from a close proximity to the aircraft can reach up to 100mph, capable of knocking back an average adult. To combat this, a team of three or more Airmen prepositions around the marshaling crew chief to brace them as they prioritize guiding the aircraft to safety.



“It is inherent in this task that the [pilots and ground teams] be in sync,” said Glenn. “The 21st SOAMXS provides on-the-ground eyes and expertise to ensure our pilots are accurate when landing.”



While this training in particular is performed on a quarterly basis, the operations and maintenance personnel review and practice other precautionary procedures on a daily basis to prevent unnecessary damage or injuries. Through consistent training, personnel involved retain the muscle memory and confidence to operate during a real-world event.



“Every training iteration is an opportunity to grow and learn and we will constantly be getting better and more effective,” Glenn concluded. “In my mind, we are ready to return to our fully-operational status - we have proven time and time again that when presented with a challenge, we adapt and overcome.”