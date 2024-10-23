Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice [Image 8 of 20]

    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Pesta and Senior Airman Ethan McCausland, 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, secure palletized mattresses for a precautionary landing practice to the tarmac at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. To ensure synchronized efforts between operations and maintenance teams, the 21st Special Operations Squadron and SOAMXS conducted multiple practices involving a CV-22 Osprey with simulated malfunctioning landing gear. The training opportunity exercises capabilities needed by both teams when emergency procedures are called upon in real-time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8717774
    VIRIN: 241007-F-BG120-1145
    Resolution: 4584x6880
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    V-22
    CV-22 Osprey
    precautionary landing
    21 SOS

