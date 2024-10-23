21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron soars above the flight line during precautionary landing practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. The CV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing capabilities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed of a turboprop aircraft. They support long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 23:19
|Photo ID:
|8717784
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-BG120-1499
|Resolution:
|5547x3702
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
