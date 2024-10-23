U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Pesta and Senior Airman Ethan McCausland, 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, secure palletized mattresses for a precautionary landing practice to the tarmac at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. To ensure synchronized efforts between operations and maintenance teams, the 21st Special Operations Squadron and SOAMXS conducted multiple practices involving a CV-22 Osprey with simulated malfunctioning landing gear. The training opportunity exercises capabilities needed by both teams when emergency procedures are called upon in real-time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 23:19
|Photo ID:
|8717776
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-BG120-1172
|Resolution:
|4584x6880
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice
No keywords found.