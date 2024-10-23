21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Pesta and Senior Airman Ethan McCausland, 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, secure palletized mattresses for a precautionary landing practice to the tarmac at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. To ensure synchronized efforts between operations and maintenance teams, the 21st Special Operations Squadron and SOAMXS conducted multiple practices involving a CV-22 Osprey with simulated malfunctioning landing gear. The training opportunity exercises capabilities needed by both teams when emergency procedures are called upon in real-time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)