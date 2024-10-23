Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice [Image 16 of 20]

    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron soars above the flight line during precautionary landing practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. The CV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing capabilities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed of a turboprop aircraft. They support long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8717782
    VIRIN: 241007-F-BG120-1478
    Resolution: 5518x3677
    Size: 926.71 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

    Special Operations
    V-22
    CV-22 Osprey
    precautionary landing
    21 SOS

