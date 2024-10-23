21 SOS, SOAMXS commit to proficiency with CV-22 precautionary landing practice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron soars above the flight line during precautionary landing practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. The CV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing capabilities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed of a turboprop aircraft. They support long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)