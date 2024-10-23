Air University Commander visits WOTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and president, speaks to Warrant Officer School Class 25-01 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. The reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the U.S. Air Force aims to address critical operational needs, while maintaining highly perishable skills, and simultaneously leveraging the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)