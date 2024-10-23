U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer School Class 25-01 stands by before a brief by Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and president, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. Class 25-01 is the first to enter the 40-day training program since the reintroduction of warrant officers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8716367
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-UQ930-3016
|Resolution:
|5863x3901
|Size:
|14.05 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University Commander visits WOTS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.