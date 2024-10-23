Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air University Commander visits WOTS [Image 1 of 5]

    Air University Commander visits WOTS

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and president, speaks to Warrant Officer School Class 25-01 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. WOTS Class 25-01 is the first to enter the 40-day training program since the reintroduction of warrant officers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    This work, Air University Commander visits WOTS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

