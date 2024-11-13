Maryland Air National Guardsmen selected for initial Warrant Officer Course

Photo By Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan | Tech. Sgt. Joseph Charron, Warrant Officer Training School military training...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan | Tech. Sgt. Joseph Charron, Warrant Officer Training School military training instructor, observes Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 as they compete in a Bring Sally Up push-up challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 25, 2024. The Bring Sally Up challenge requires both flights to perform push-ups to the rhythm of the song until every member of a flight can no longer perform push-ups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan) see less | View Image Page

Four Maryland Air National Guard Airmen selected for the first U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training Class in over 60 years started the initial cohort in October 2024 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama,



The four 175th Cyberspace Operations Group Airmen are part of the 78 Airmen from active duty, Reserve, and Air National Guard selected for the course. Maryland cyber operators are a third of the Airmen from their component in the initial eight-week training.



“This is a historic achievement as our members represent four of only 12 Air National Guard Airmen selected for the Warrant Officer Program and are the initial cadre who will shape what the Warrant Officer role will be for all subsequent selections in the Air Force,” said Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, 175th Wing commander. “These Airmen bring a unique combination of technical skill and leadership potential that will be a force multiplier to our cyberspace mission.”



The Air Force and Space Force were the only services without warrant officers to fill technical roles within their respective career fields. The move toward warrant officers reflects the Air Force’s commitment to expanding and retaining technical excellence, essential for maintaining a strategic advantage.



“These Airmen are poised to assume critical roles as technical experts, functional leaders, and advisors within their specialized domains,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said in a July 29 statement. “They possess the cutting-edge skills we need to address the multifaceted challenges of today’s dynamic security landscape.”



Maryland Air National Guard Master Sgt. Erik Reichenbach, assigned to the 175th Communications Squadron, was selected to be a Warfighter Communications and IT Systems Operations (17W) warrant officer and is also the class leader for the initial class.



“I am so incredibly humbled to be a part of this incredible group of individuals,” said Reichenbach. “The National Guard has always been fortunate to have a talented pool to draw from, and this group is no exception.”



Once his training is complete, Reichenbach’s warrant officer role will be to mentor and advise Airmen while managing large base-wide networking and communications projects. He will also be advising the National Guard on how to progress the Warrant Officer Program.



Maryland Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jason Sullivan, 275th Operations Support Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Custead, 276th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Michael Stevenson, 175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, were selected to be Cyberspace Effects and Warfighter Operations (17Y) warrant officers and join Reichenbach from Maryland in the initial Warrant Officer Training class.



“I hope to bring a sense of consistency in this role as it allows me to constantly keep my finger on the pulse of USCYBERCOM needs, relay those needs to our group commanders, and serve to better prepare our people for mobilization,” said Custead. “There are, without a doubt, some incredibly and uniquely talented men and women within our Wing, and being selected is an affirmation from leadership that we belong and that they see us as individuals capable of carrying the banner and representing the Air National Guard to our sister services, the intelligence community, and our nation is unspeakably flattering.”



It was also announced that two members of the 175th Wing were named as alternates. Maryland Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. J.A. Dell, 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, was selected as a Cyberspace Effects and Warfighter Operations alternate and Maryland Air National Guard Master Sgt. Elvis Parlar, 175th Communications Squadron, was selected as a Warfighter Communications and IT Systems Operations alternate.



The Airmen navigating the first Warrant Officer Course are expected to return to the wing early in 2025. The wing plans to send an additional six Airmen to Warrant Officer School throughout fiscal year 2025.



“The 175th Wing being identified as one of only three wings across the Air National Guard to receive the initial warrant officer positions and class allocations is a testament to the capability, reputation, and talent we retain in the Joint Cyberspace Operations enterprise,” said Maryland Air National Guard Col. Jason Barrass, 175th Cyberspace Operations Group commander. “I know the Airmen that were selected are going through the current Warrant Officer Training School program will not only set the standard for all future Air Force warrant officers as the course initial cadre, but they also bring a level of technical expertise with an emphasis on instructorship to our cyberspace mission that will be invaluable. These Airmen are true pathfinders in this very dynamic and challenging operational environment.”