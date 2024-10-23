Air University Commander visits WOTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and president, speaks to a warrant officer candidate during a question and answer session at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. Tullos discussed the reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the United States Air Force with the first class of candidates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)