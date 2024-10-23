Air University Commander visits WOTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air force Warrant Officer candidate listens during a brief by Lt. Gen Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and president, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. The reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the U.S. Air Force aims to address critical operational needs, while maintaining highly perishable skills, and simultaneously leveraging the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)