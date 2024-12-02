Maryland Air Guardsmen graduate from inaugural Warrant Officer training

Photo By Stanley Ward | Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall with the group of the new Air Force Warrant...... read more read more Photo By Stanley Ward | Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall with the group of the new Air Force Warrant Officer Training School students after their graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 6, 2024. Today marks a historic milestone for the Air Force with the reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps in its inaugural class, consisting of 30 total candidates, 22 Active Duty, 6 Guardsmen, and 2 Reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. - Two Maryland Air National Guard members, who were part of the first 30 Airmen to attend the newly formed U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, graduated with honors during a ceremony on Dec. 6, 2024.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Erik Reichenbach and Warrant Officer 1 Nicholas Custead, were recognized by the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, who spoke to the graduates during the ceremony.



Reichenbach, who will work as a Warfighter Communications and IT Systems Operations (17W) warrant officer, was the class leader for the initial cohort of the first Warrant Officer Training School. Custead, awarded as the top graduate and the top contributor for the class, will work as a Cyberspace Effect and Warfighter Operations (17Y) warrant officer.



Custead hopes to bring what he learned at WOTS to assist his command team and lead 175th Cyberspace Operations Group Airmen.



“As a technical advisor, I hope to increase our technical readiness, integrate with partner agencies to forecast needs, and to be a credible liaison bridging our mobilization needs and those of the National Security Agency,” said Custead, Cyberspace Effects and Warfighter Operations warrant officer assigned to the 275th Operations Support Squadron. “Being proactive on those fronts should help the 175th Wing present a ready and competent force and alleviate that burden from my command team.”



The eight-week class covered topics on leadership development, advanced technical skills, operational integration, and mentorship. The curriculum also included coursework focused on scenario-based exercises, problem solving, the joint-planning process, and communication strategies. All coursework completed during WOTS was focused on the three main tenets of a Warrant Officer: professional warfighter, technical integrator, and a credible advisor.



“We learned that at the wing and major command level, the warrant officer roles are typically held by CW4 and CW5s,” said Reichenbach, a Warfighter Communications and IT Systems Operations warrant officer assigned to the 175th Communications Squadron. “Since the Air Force only has CW2s and below, we are going to have to fulfill those duties as required.”



Reichenbach said he hopes to advise the selection boards for peers entering the Warrant Officer Corps and work with the National Guard Readiness Center and National Guard Bureau to plan how “ we can best work with our joint partners across the total force.”



“All of us here at the 175th Wing are proud of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Reichenbach and Warrant Officer 1 Custead for their amazing accomplishments in this inaugural Air Force Warrant Officer Training School class,” said Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, 175th Wing commander. “Their class leadership will continue at home station where we expect both outstanding Airmen to play a leading role in keeping the 175th Wing on the cutting edge of its mission for years to come.”