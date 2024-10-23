Yorktown Day: A day to parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lieutenant General David J. Francis the deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, salutes in the reviewing stand during the Yorktown day parade at the Yorktown Battlefield, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2024. Members on the reviewing stand observed the parade as it passed, waving to participants and saluting when necessary. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)