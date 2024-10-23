Yorktown Day: A day to parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A reenactor playing as Major General Marquis de Lafayette salutes during the retiring of the colors at the Yorktown Battlefield, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2024. Lafayette arrived in Yorktown and helped to corner Britain's Lord Charles Cornwallis, whose surrender, after several days of siege, ensured the American victory. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)