Yorktown Day: A day to parade

Members of the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown march during the Yorktown day parade at the Yorktown Battlefield, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2024. This is an annual event that celebrates the momentous 1781 Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown, a victory that was accomplished with the support of the U.S. allies of Spain and France. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)