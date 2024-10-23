Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yorktown Day: A day to parade [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yorktown Day: A day to parade

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown march during the Yorktown day parade at the Yorktown Battlefield, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2024. This is an annual event that celebrates the momentous 1781 Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown, a victory that was accomplished with the support of the U.S. allies of Spain and France. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8716175
    VIRIN: 241019-F-SO714-1160
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yorktown Day: A day to parade [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yorktown Day: A day to parade
    Yorktown Day: A day to parade
    Yorktown Day: A day to parade
    Yorktown Day: A day to parade
    Yorktown Day: A day to parade
    Yorktown Day: A day to parade
    Yorktown Day: A day to parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fly over
    TRADOC
    Air Force
    Army
    Parade
    Yorktown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download