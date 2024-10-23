Yorktown Day: A day to parade

U.S. Army Lieutenant General David J. Francis the deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, rides in a parade at the Yorktown Battlefield, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2024. Francis rode at the front as a distinguished guest, representing the U.S. Army before standing in the reviewing stand at the end of the parade. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 09:26
|Photo ID:
|8716172
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-SO714-1401
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
