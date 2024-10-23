Yorktown Day: A day to parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lieutenant General David J. Francis the deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, rides in a parade at the Yorktown Battlefield, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2024. Francis rode at the front as a distinguished guest, representing the U.S. Army before standing in the reviewing stand at the end of the parade. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)