Yorktown Day: A day to parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band march during the Yorktown day parade at the Yorktown Battlefield, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2024. The TRADOC Band volunteered to participate and accompanied the closing ceremonies of Yorktown day as a representative of the U.S. Army. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)