Yorktown Day: A day to parade

An F-22 Raptor and a French Air Force Dassault Rafale multi-role fighter perform a fly over during the Yorktown day parade at the Yorktown Battlefield, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2024. The French Air Force and the U.S. Air Force flying side by side reflected the way the French fought alongside the U.S. during the siege of Yorktown, securing a victory that paved the way for America and freedom. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)