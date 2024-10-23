Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Valentin, 35th Maintenance Group armament flight, provides care to a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. The exercise simulated real-world scenarios to allow Airmen to practice reaction times and understand procedures needed to defend Misawa Air Base and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)