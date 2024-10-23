U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sarah Hinojosa, 35th Medical Group military medicine flight chief, waits to help load casualty actors onto an ambulance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. The exercise used different scenarios to foster a culture of continuous improvement which is vital to maintaining operational readiness and mission success in crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|10.21.2024
|10.23.2024 22:45
|8715472
|241022-F-NU460-1242
|4190x2793
|7.52 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.