    Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06 [Image 1 of 6]

    Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sarah Hinojosa, 35th Medical Group military medicine flight chief, waits to help load casualty actors onto an ambulance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. The exercise used different scenarios to foster a culture of continuous improvement which is vital to maintaining operational readiness and mission success in crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8715472
    VIRIN: 241022-F-NU460-1242
    Resolution: 4190x2793
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Beverly Sunrise, Readiness, Medical

