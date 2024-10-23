Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sarah Hinojosa, 35th Medical Group military medicine flight chief, waits to help load casualty actors onto an ambulance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. The exercise used different scenarios to foster a culture of continuous improvement which is vital to maintaining operational readiness and mission success in crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)