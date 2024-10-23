Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06 [Image 3 of 6]

    Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Flores, 35th Maintenance Group armament maintenance supervisor, reviews the Airman’s Manual during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Readiness in such scenarios underscores the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to the defense of the Indo-Pacific region and strengthens deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8715477
    VIRIN: 241022-F-NU460-1140
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.24 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base, Japan, Beverly Sunrise, Readiness, Medical

