Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Flores, 35th Maintenance Group armament maintenance supervisor, reviews the Airman’s Manual during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Readiness in such scenarios underscores the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to the defense of the Indo-Pacific region and strengthens deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)