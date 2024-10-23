U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Flores, 35th Maintenance Group armament flight, reviews the Airman’s Manual to provide simulated medical assistance to a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 simulated different scenarios on base for Airmen to practice their response protocols, enhancing readiness and operability across all squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 22:45
|Photo ID:
|8715497
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-NU460-1066
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.