Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Flores, 35th Maintenance Group armament flight, reviews the Airman’s Manual to provide simulated medical assistance to a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 simulated different scenarios on base for Airmen to practice their response protocols, enhancing readiness and operability across all squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)