    Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06 [Image 4 of 6]

    Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 35th Medical Group assist a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Readiness and efficiency are paramount in medical response, and exercises are crucial in ensuring that medical teams are well-prepared to respond quickly and effectively, thereby safeguarding the well-being of Airmen and maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8715489
    VIRIN: 241022-F-NU460-1364
    Resolution: 8185x5457
    Size: 28.95 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base, Japan, Beverly Sunrise, Readiness, Medical

