Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

Members of the 35th Medical Group assist a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Readiness and efficiency are paramount in medical response, and exercises are crucial in ensuring that medical teams are well-prepared to respond quickly and effectively, thereby safeguarding the well-being of Airmen and maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)